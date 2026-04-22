‘Need for speed’: ‘Top Gun’ double feature to fly into theaters for 40th anniversary

You will be able to relive the moment you went into the “Danger Zone” on the big screen.

Paramount Pictures is re-releasing “Top Gun” in theaters to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.

Its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” will also be screened, Deadline reported.

The films’ star, Tom Cruise, made the announcement of the movies’ return on his social media accounts this week, writing, “If you feel the need…Two films. One big screen. Back in theaters, May 13th, for one week only.”

Paramount shared that for those who see the films on “Top Gun Day” on May 13 will get a free poster while supplies last.

The movie studio confirmed that a third movie is in development in the “Top Gun” franchise with Ehren Kruger writing the script, according to Deadline.

As for the rerelease, tickets are available now.

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