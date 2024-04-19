Recall alert: Tesla recalls 3,878 Cybertrucks; accelerator can get stuck

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of nearly 4,000 Tesla Cybertrucks.

The recall involves all 2024 model year Cybertrucks that were made between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024, the NHTSA said.

The agency said that when “high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal.”

If the trim gets stuck, it could increase the risk of a collision, but if a driver presses the brake simultaneously, it “will cut drive torque” even if both pedals are being pressed. If the driver continues to push the brake, the vehicle will stop as if the accelerator was not being pushed.

The pad may come off because “an unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap)” on the part, officials said.

Tesla will replace or “rework” the accelerator pedal assembly. Tesla stores and service centers were alerted to the issue on Friday, the NHTSA said. Cybertruck owners will receive a letter in June.

