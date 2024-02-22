Recall alert: More than 146K EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange tanks recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 146,160 EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders because of a possible fire hazard.

The recall is because the propane exchange cylinders can leak gas which could lead to a possible fire hazard.

The recall involved the EVAS 20lb. propane exchange cylinders that have the model number EVAS-M0859, a serial number that starts with the letter “W” and a date code that either has “06-23″ or “07-23″ on it, the CPSC said. The cylinders were first sold with an AmeriGas label but some of them were exhcnage with other propane distributors. Those propane distributors would have put their own labels on them.

The recalled propane cylinders were sold at AmeriGas’ propane cylinder exchange suppliers in New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts, the CPSC said. They were sold from July 2023 through August 2023 or from a propane cylinder exchange supplier after that. They cost between $20 and $80.

The CPSC recommends that if you have one of the affected propane cylinders involved in the recall, to stop using it, close the top value and return it to an AmerciGas Propane Exchange retailer for a free replacement. Visithttps://www.amerigas.com/locations/find-propane. for a location near you.

No injuries have been reported.

For more information, you can call Worthington at 888-520-1304 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, email them at propanecylinders@realtimeresults.net or visit Worthington’s website.

