Recall alert: Hyundai recalls over 31K Genesis vehicles due to issue with fuel pump

Hyundai Motor America is recalling some 2022-2023 Genesis GV70, GV80, G80, and G90 vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

>> Read more trending news

The recall affects around 31,440 vehicles. It is due to the possibility that the fuel pump can fail causing a loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

There have been 463 confirmed incidents involving the vehicles between July 27, 2022, and Feb. 13, 2024, according to the agency. There are no crashes, injuries, deaths or fires related to the recall.

Dealers will be able to inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly for free.

Owners should expect to get notification letters in the mail by June 18, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions, you can contact the NHSTA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit its website. You can also contact Hyundai’s customer service at 1-855-371-9460. The recall number is 022G. It’s an expansion of a previous recall number 23V-630.

©2023 Cox Media Group