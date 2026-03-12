Recall alert: 151K magnetic chess sets recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 151,600 magnetic chess sets due to magnets used as playing pieces.

The recall affects the Kluster Fun Tabletop Magnet Chess Games.

The agency said they are “loose high-powered magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder” and could be swallowed by a child. The magnets are about half an inch wide and about a third of an inch tall.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects, becoming stuck in the digestive system. It can damage the intestines, cause blood poisoning or even death.

The game came in a black box with the word “Kluster” on the front and had about 24 magnets, a storage pouch, an orange string, and instructions.

They were sold at independent game shops nationwide, and online at Klustermagnets.com, Amazon or Etsy from October 2018 to September 2025 for between $15 and $20, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled game, you should not use it, remove it from children, and contact Stoney Games for instructions on how to dispose of the magnets and to get replacements.

For more information, call Stoney Games at 800-362-0977, or contact the company by email or online.

