Pope Francis dies: Who is Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Vatican camerlengo?

VATICAN CITY — When Pope Francis died on Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell stepped in to oversee the rites and rituals of the Vatican as the Catholic church prepares for the pope’s funeral and the election of a new pontiff.

Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, is from the U.S. and is the acting head of the church in a limited capacity until a new pope is elected, CNN reported.

He was born in Dublin, but became a naturalized American citizen. He was the Bishop of Dallas, but has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Farrell has been a religious leader for more than 30 years in the U.S. and was auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington from 2002 to 2007 and bishop of Dallas from 2007 to 2017 before leaving the U.S. to serve at the Vatican.

Pope Francis chose him to be the leader of the Vatican’s family life in 2016, becoming a cardinal and eventually the camerlengo or chamberlain in 2019.

The Associated Press called Farrell “one of Francis’ most trusted aides.”

As the temporary head of the church, it was the cardinal’s duty to read the statement Monday morning announcing that the pope had died.

He said, in Italian, “Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”

@cnn A video released by Vatican media shows the moment the pope's death was announced on Monday morning by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. The camerlengo — or chamberlain — is the acting head of the Vatican in the period between the death or resignation of a pope and appointment of the next leader of the Catholic Church. #CNN #news ♬ original sound - CNN

As part of the ceremonies surrounding the pope’s death, he will oversee the rite of ascertainment of death and the placement of the pope’s body in the coffin on Monday evening, Vatican News said.

Farrell will write the formal declaration of death and attach the certification by the Vatican health services head.

When the pope is taken to St. Peter’s Basilica, Farrell will lead the procession, which may take place as soon as Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Farrell’s duty also includes locking and sealing the pope’s residence, which was the majority of the Casa Santa Marta guesthouse.

He also must break the pope’s Fisherman’s ring and the dies used to make the seal used on apostolic letters, marking a symbolic end to Pope Francis’ papacy. The ring, the dies, coins and a one-page synopsis of Francis’ time as pope will be placed in his coffin before his burial.

One thing that Farrell cannot do is make any major decisions about the church until a new pope is elected.

0 of 46

2025 Cox Media Group