Pope Francis dies: What happens next?

With the death of Pope Francis, a series of rituals began. From the declaration of his death to a funeral and then the selection of a new pope, everything is carried out in the strict following of somber rites.

The ceremonial guide that the Vatican follows is called the “Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis,” or “Rite of Burial for Roman Pontiffs.”

An updated edition was published by the Vatican last year after Pope Francis approved the papal funeral rites in April 2024.

The “editio typica” was approved by Saint John Paul II in 1998 and was used for his final in 2005 and with adaptations for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI in 2023.

It is only the second edition of the “Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis.”

“A second edition became necessary,” Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, said. “first of all because Pope Francis has requested it, as he himself has stated on several occasions of the need to simplify and adapt certain rites so that the celebration of the funeral of the Bishop of Rome may better express the faith of the Church in the Risen Christ.”

“The renewed rite also needed to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world,” Ravelli said.

According to the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, several changes were made.

What happens upon the pope’s death?

“The ascertainment of death will no longer take place in the room of the deceased but in the chapel, and his mortal remains will be placed immediately inside the coffin,” the document read.

Once he passed, the head of the Vatican health service examined his remains, determined the cause of death and wrote the report, The Associated Press reported. Francis was then dressed in white before the ritual pronouncement of death was completed by the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell.

Francis will be placed in the coffin at 2 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. local time at the Vatican, Vatican News reported.

Since the death of the pope on Monday morning, the period has been called the “sede vacante” or empty seat, which will last from the viewings, funeral and conclave, and can be long..The pope’s ring and seal were broken to make sure no one could use them, as the seal and ring are used to formalize papal documents, according to Sky News.

When will the pope be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica?

Pope Francis’s coffin will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning. The pope removed the tradition that his coffin would be nested inside three coffins of cypress, lead and oak, opting for a wood coffin containing a zinc coffin inside, which will be opened as the faithful pay their respects.

The pope will be dressed in red liturgical vestments, including his miter and the pallium woolen stole.

Farrell will write the formal declaration of death and attach the certification by the Vatican health services head.

“The translation of the Holy Father’s mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place on the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals,” Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni said.

When at the basilica, Pope Francis’ coffin will not be on an elevated bier; instead, he will be placed facing the pews.

What will happen at the funeral, burial?

The night before the funeral happens, a white cloth will be placed on the face of Pope Francis and a bag of coins minted during his time as pope will be placed in the coffin along with a one-page written account of his papacy which will be read aloud.

The lids of both the zinc and wooden coffins will be placed, and sealed with the camerlengo overseeing the ceremony.

The dean of the College of Cardinals will preside over the funeral, but if he is not able to, a vice dean or other senior cardinal will oversee the ceremony.

He will be taken to St. Mary Major Basilica and placed in a tomb.

When will the conclave and what is it?

After the burial is complete, there will be a nine-day period of mourning, called the novemdiales, before the conclave begins.

The conclave is a meeting of cardinals from all over the world and is held at the Sistine Chapel.

Cardinal electors, who are all under the age of 80, will vote for a new pope.

Of the 252 cardinals in the Catholic church, 135 are cardinal electors. Most are from Europe (53) with Asia having 23; North America, 20; Africa, 18; South America 17; and Oceania, four.

The U.S. has 10 cardinals who can vote.

Once the conclave begins, the cardinals will not leave the Vatican. They will vote in the Sistine Chapel and sleep at the Casa Santa Marta hotel inside the Vatican.

They will not have access to phones, the internet or newspapers.

How long is a conclave?

A conclave will go on for as long as needed. The longest was almost three years from 1268 to 1271. Some have been a day. The conclave that selected Pope John Paul in 1978 lasted less than three days. The conclave that chose Pope Francis took about two days.

Only one ballot will be cast on the first day, then each day after there will be two voting sessions until someone has a majority of two-thirds plus one.

If that is not reached after three days, the conclave takes a day break to allow the cardinals to pray and discuss.

Then voting resumes.

The ballots are cast in secret.

Each time a pope is not elected, the ballots will be burned in a stove and will have an additive to make black smoke, indicating that a pope has not been chosen.

When one is, the person will be asked if he accepts the position and what name under which he will serve.

The ballots are burned like the previous votes with an additive to produce white smoke.

Proclamation of new pope

The new pope will be dressed in new papal vestments and will sit on the throne in the Sistine Chapel, receiving the other cardinals who will swear obedience to him.

The senior cardinal deacon will go to the central balcony at the basilica and announce, “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum. Habemus Papam” (I announce to you a great joy. We have a pope).

He will then announce the pope by his cardinal name and then the name he chose to serve as pope.

The new pope will come on the balcony as his first public appearance as pontiff, and bless the crowd gathered below.

Days later, a mass will be held to celebrate his ministry.

