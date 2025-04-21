VATICAN — Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement which read, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.″

The pope passed hours after he had celebrated Easter. He blessed the faithful in St. Peter’s Square and, rode through the crowd gathered there in what The Associated Press called “a surprise popemobile romp.”

In the statement announcing the pope’s death, Farrell said, “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

Flags were lowered to half-staff in Italy to mourn his death. The day — Easter Monday — was already a public holiday there. Bells rang in mourning at the Vatican.

One of those at St. Peters Square on Monday, Evan Bonnano, who is from Philadelphia, said it is “a very sad day. It is honestly impressive, I think, that he made it to Easter. I think that is almost like a miracle for Italy.”

Pope Francis had several health challenges over his lifetime. He had part of one lung removed when he was a young man, CNN reported.

In 2022 and 2023, he had to cancel planned travel due to his health.

In addition to his breathing issues, Francis had diverticulitis and had part of his colon removed in 2021.

He prepared for his failing health, going so far as to sign a resignation letter in December 2022 that would be used if he became “impaired.”

On Feb. 14, he was hospitalized after having bronchitis symptoms. He was diagnosed with double pneumonia. He was in Rome’s Gemelli hospital for five weeks.

During Holy Week, the pope did not lead the main services, but he did make appearances throughout the past few days, visiting a prison for 30 minutes on Thursday, visiting St. Peters Basilica on Saturday, and giving the Easter blessing from the basilica on Sunday.

He blessed Rome and the world with an aide reading his address. Francis performed the blessing, with a weak voice but without the nasal cannula that he had been wearing to receive oxygen, saying “Brothers and Sisters, Happy Easter.”

Pope Francis will be buried outside of the Vatican, the first in more than a century. Instead of being buried beneath the basilica, he will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. He announced the plan in December 2023, saying he had a “very strong connection” with the basilica where he would visit to honor the Virgin Mary.

The last pope not to be buried at St. Peters Basilica was Pope Leo XIII who died in 1903.

