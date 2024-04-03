Police: Mother shoots, kills teen while fumbling for keys in her purse

A Tennessee mother accidentally shot and killed her 13-year-old daughter when a gun in her purse discharged while she was rummaging through the bag for her keys.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Dearria Radley died from a single gunshot wound on March 23 when a gun in her mother DeAnn Radley’s handbag accidentally went off.

Authorities say Radley frantically called 911 around 10 p.m.

“I didn’t know my gun was loaded in my purse and shot through my bag,” Radley said. “Then I saw the blood and oh God...”

Radley told police that she was reaching into her purse and accidentally pushed the trigger on her loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol while searching for her keys.

Police said that when the handgun fired, the bullet went through her purse, striking and killing her daughter.

“My world is just falling apart,” Radley told WSMV in Nashville. “I loved that little girl so much.”

Nashville police said no charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe account has been established by Radley to help with funeral expenses.

