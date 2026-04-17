‘More than I can take on right now’: Meghan Trainor cancels tour months after welcoming baby

Meghan Trainor decided to put the brakes on her upcoming tour, citing her growing family.

The singer announced on social media that she was canceling her upcoming “Get In Girl” tour, Variety reported.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,” she wrote.

Trainor went on to say, “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

She called it “the right decision for my family,” saying she would be back soon.

The tour, announced in November, was set to start on June 12 in Michigan and end on August 15 in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

In all, there were 26 shows planned, Billboard reported.

Not everyone believes her family is the reason for the tour’s cancellation. Some said it may be because of low ticket sales, as seating maps showed as late as last month that most seats at some stops were still available, Variety reported.

Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their newest daughter in January. The baby was born via surrogate.

Her seventh album, “Toy with Me,” comes out on April 24, People magazine reported.

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