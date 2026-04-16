Joy Harmon, actress who had memorable scene in ‘Cool Hand Luke,’ dies at 85

LOS ANGELES — Actress Joy Harmon, who had a memorable scene in the 1967 film “Cool Hand Luke” and later launched a bakery business, died on Tuesday. She was 85.

Harmon died at her Los Angeles home, her ex-husband, Jeff Gourson, confirmed to People. Her family also confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to TMZ, Harmon died in hospice care after a pneumonia diagnosis several weeks ago. The entertainment and gossip outlet added that Harmon was working at her Burbank bakery, Aunt Joy’s Cakes, the day before she was hospitalized.

Harmon’s scene in “Cool Hand Luke” was brief, but memorable. Wearing a tattered dress, she turns on a portable radio and washes a 1941 DeSoto with plenty of soapy water under a hot sun while inmates watch approvingly, according to The Hollywood Reporter. George Kennedy, who plays Dragline in the film, refers to the actress as “Lucille.”

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Director Stuart Rosenberg kept wives and girlfriends away from the set for weeks before shooting this classic Paul Newman scene. When Joy Harmon appeared from the house to wash the car, Rosenberg simply filmed the men, capturing their genuine reactions. pic.twitter.com/cAyHyN6lr9 — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) January 13, 2025

“(Director) Stuart (Rosenberg) was very specific and knew exactly what he wanted,” Harmon told author Tom Lisanti for his 2007 book, “Glamour Girls of Sixties Hollywood: Seventy-Five Profiles.” “I guess you can tell that by the way the scene comes off — but I didn’t realize it. And I don’t think I even realized it right after I did it.

“There were a lot of things he made me do a certain way — soaping the windows, holding the hose — that had a two-way meaning. He would tell me to look different ways, and we kept shooting it over and over again. I just figured I was washing the car. I’ve always been naïve and innocent. I was acting and not trying to be sexy.”

“It made history as one of the sexiest scenes in a motion picture,” the Aunt Joy’s Cakes website notes.

RIP Joy Harmon, Actress

Lucille in Cool Hand Luke, Merrie in Village of the Giants, Tell It to Groucho, Gidget, Batman, The Monkees, Under the Yum Yum Tree, Never Too Young, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Odd Couple, Bewitched

Contestant on You Bet Your Life#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/4r4h2JjZBO — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) April 15, 2026

Born in New York on May 1, 1940, Joy Patricia Harmon was a child model and a finalist in a Miss Connecticut pageant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She appeared in the late 1950s Broadway comedy “Make a Million” and in 1960 was a contestant on the Groucho Marx-hosted show, “You Bet Your Life.”

Marx asked Harmon to return as a co-host of his 1961 spinoff show, “Tell It to Groucho.”

Harmon was married to Gourson from 1968 to 2001, according to People; the couple shared three children, Jason, Julie and Jamie.

After her acting career ended, Harmon opened a bakery in Burbank, California.

According to the Aunt Joy’s Cakes website, the bakery “started in the kitchen of her home in California. The name originated when Harmon began supplying cakes to her niece’s coffee shop. Whenever she made a delivery, her niece would cheer, ‘Aunt Joy’s cakes are here!’”

©2026 Cox Media Group