Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial: reports

NEW YORK — A man appeared to light himself on fire outside a New York City courthouse on Friday where a jury was being chosen for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened as reporters were gathered outside of the courthouse to cover Trump’s trial, CNN reported. On-air, reporter Laura Coates said it appeared that a man had set himself on fire.

Warning: The below embed includes graphic video that may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Just minutes after the full jury was selected in Donald Trump's New York hush money criminal trial, someone appears to have set themself on fire outside the courthouse, per CNN's @thelauracoates. pic.twitter.com/skRj1dXD9t — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2024

The man doused himself with a liquid around 1:35 p.m. in Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, according to The New York Times. He was in an area cordoned off for supporters of Trump, the newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the man. A witness, Manhattan resident Julie Berman, told The Washington Post that he carried a sign about Trump and President Joe Biden Biden working together to orchestrate a “coup” and another about a “Ponzi scheme.” She said he told her to get back before he doused himself in a liquid, threw some fliers into the air, doused himself a second time and flicked a lighter, setting himself on fire.

“It happened so fast and took my mind so long to catch up,” she told the Post.

Emergency crews rushed the man away on a stretcher after the flames were extinguished, The Associated Press reported. His condition was not immediately known.

The incident happened a short while after a full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was chosen to deliberate in Trump’s hush money trial. Opening statements in the case are expected to start on Monday.

