Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall; police searching for suspect

OCALA, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect who killed a man and injured a woman Saturday afternoon at a mall in Ocala, Florida.

The Ocala Police Department said that the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to WFTV. The shooting happened as people were Christmas shopping at Paddock Mall.

Sunday morning, investigators revealed that they are still searching for a suspect, the news outlet reported. Police said that the gun used in the shooting was recovered.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken in a news conference Saturday night said that a man was killed after he was shot multiple times, The Associated Press reported.

He was identified by police as Nathaniel Barron, 40. Police believe Barron was the target of the shooting, WFTV reported.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice,” police said.

A woman was injured after she was shot in the leg. Balken said that she is expected to survive, the AP reported. Her name has not been released.

Police posted videos of a person of interest from security cameras at the mall, the AP reported. The images showed a man with a red cap and black clothing.

Balken said that the suspect had a hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering part of his face, the AP reported.