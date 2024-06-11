Man accused of giving 2 sons ‘laughing gas,’ sheriff’s office says

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of giving his 12- and 13-year-old sons “laughing gas” while they were visiting him, authorities said.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested after investigators found several canisters of nitrous oxide inside his home, KPNX-TV reported. The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with child abuse endangerment; possession of a vapor-releasing substance containing (a) toxic substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing harmful items to minors; permitting life health or morals to be imperiled by neglect, abuse or immoral association; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to The Prescott Times.

According to the newspaper, the mother of the boys filed a report on June 4, stating that her ex had been inhaling the laughing gas with their two sons during their visitation with him two days earlier.

Nitrous oxide is often used by dentists to relieve pain or sedate patients.

Arizona man arrested for inhaling laughing gas with his sons, police say https://t.co/yi7ivnrKDR pic.twitter.com/Up7cfSswJg — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 10, 2024

The sheriff’s office said the woman claimed there was “incriminating video” of the man and his sons inhaling the gas from a balloon, KPNX reported. According to the Times, the woman said she learned about the incident from her 16-year-old daughter, who was not involved but allegedly saw the video.

The mother and daughter confronted the suspect, who allegedly admitted to giving the boys laughing gas, KTVK reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect allegedly took his sons four-wheeling around Ash Fork and one of the boys passed out, KPNX reported. It was unclear whether the child’s losing consciousness was related to any alleged inhalation of nitrous oxide.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details about the alleged incident.

© 2024 Cox Media Group