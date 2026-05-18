Luigi Mangione case: Judge rules that gun, notebook can be admitted as evidence

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge ruled on Monday that a gun and notebook that linked Luigi Mangione to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can be used as evidence in his upcoming murder trial.

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The decision was a split decision, with the defense also claiming victory.

Judge Gregory Carro ruled that some evidence found during an initial search of Mangione’s backpack during his arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, must be suppressed, The Associated Press reported.

Evidence in the backpack that will be suppressed included a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip.

Carro made the ruling in a New York federal court.

Mangione, 28, is being tried on both federal and state charges for the Dec. 4, 2024, shooting death of Thompson on a sidewalk outside a Manhattan hotel, WCBS reported. He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

He was arrested and charged with nine felony counts, including second-degree murder, in New York state court, as well as separate charges in Pennsylvania and federal court, according to USA Today.

Mangione’s attorneys argued that police illegally searched his backpack when he was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, days after Thompson was killed, according to CNN.

Prosecutors said the search was legal and part of standard police procedure, WCBS reported. Attorneys said the backpack was searched after Mangione gave a false identity to police officers when they confronted him in the fast-food restaurant.

Police recovered several items from Mangione’s bag that authorities said tied him to Thompson’s murder, the cable news network reported. That included a 3D-printed gun, a loaded magazine and writings detailing frustrations with the healthcare industry.

The defense team is also attempting to suppress any statements Mangione made to law enforcement before his Dec. 19, 2024, extradition to New York, CNN reported. They contended that police did not properly read Mangione his Miranda warnings -- which advise a person of their rights to remain silent and consult an attorney -- before they began questioning him.

In the federal case, Mangione faces two stalking charges, WNYW reported. Each carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Earlier this year, a judge dismissed two other federal charges against Mangione, according to the television station. That eliminated the possibility of the death penalty.

Mangione’s state murder trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, ABC News reported.

Jury selection for his federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, the AP reported. Opening statements and testimony are expected to start on Nov. 4.

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