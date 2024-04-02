Jared Leto pranks ‘Wheel of Fortune’ audience with April Fools’ Day host swap

Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto helped “Wheel of Fortune” pull off an April Fools’ Day prank, briefly taking over the hosting duties that Pat Sajak has performed since 1981.

The show’s contestants were fooled during the pre-taping of Monday night’s episode and the television audience was next, Rolling Stone reported.

As she normally does, letter-turner and co-star Vanna White walked out arm-in-arm with the show’s host -- only this time, it was Leto, 52, instead of the 76-year-old Sajak, according to People.

“Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White,” the show’s announcer said as the pair arrived and waved at the audience, according to the magazine.

“Thank you and have a great show. See you soon,” Leto, who captured an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, told White before she walked to the puzzle board.

“All right everybody, grab those devices. It’s time to give away some money,” Leto told the three contestants. “A thousand dollars in our first toss-up. The category is on the map.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman eventually switched places with Sajak, who resumed his regular role, “Today” reported.

There was no mention of the swap, but Leto asked “How’d I do?” on his Instagram Story, according to the news outlet.

On YouTube, the “Wheel of Fortune” channel asked under a video of the introduction, “Did you notice anything different in tonight’s show?!”

It was not the first time that “Wheel of Fortune” has had fun on April Fools’ Day. In 1997, Sajak traded jobs with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek,” People reported.

And Leto is also not a stranger to “Wheel of Fortune.”

In November, Leto appeared with his brother and bandmate, Shannon Leto, in a snarky video to announce the band’s 2024 world tour, “Today” reported.

Sajak is hosting his 41st and final season of “Wheel of Fortune,” Rolling Stone reported. He will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, but Sajak will remain as a consultant for the next three years.

