Jack Osbourne honors father Ozzy by naming newborn daughter after him

Jack Osbourne has honored his father, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, by naming his newborn daughter after her grandfather.

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed Ozzy Matilda Osbourne on March 5 and shared news of her birth on March 11, People magazine reported.

They shared the news on social media, posting a photo showing a small stuffed bat looking over the week-old baby.

The Black Sabbath founder was known for biting the head of a real bat during a concert in 1982, the BBC reported.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76, CNN reported. They said they told him they were expecting before he passed.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack Osbourne said. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

This is the second baby the couple has welcomed, and Jack Osbourne’s fifth child. They announced they were expecting in December.

They share daughter Maple, born in 2022, while he had daughters Pearl, Andy, and Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, according to the Los Angeles Times.

0 of 20

©2026 Cox Media Group