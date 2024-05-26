Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirm in statement

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents said in a statement Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Murray’s parents said in a statement released through PGA Tour. “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

“We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” his parents continued.

Murray’s death was announced Saturday by the PGA Tour, CNN reported. It was a day after he withdrew from the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at the Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas, according to The Associated Press.

On Sunday, the PGA Tour said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that players are wearing red and black ribbons in honor of Murray. The colors are based on his hometown team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Players are wearing red and black ribbons on Sunday at the @CSChallengeFW to honor Grayson Murray.



Murray wore the colors of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays.



His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/zS3V0pwW0N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

“We join the PGA Tour, the golfing community, and Raleigh area in mourning the loss of Grayson Murray,” The Carolina Hurricanes said on X. “Grayson loved the Canes, and we thank the TOUR and its golfers for honoring Grayson with these red and black ribbons today.”

We join the @PGATOUR, the golfing community, and Raleigh area in mourning the loss of Grayson Murray.



Grayson loved the Canes, and we thank the TOUR and its golfers for honoring Grayson with these red and black ribbons today.



Our condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0OMcBIA9yY — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2024

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group