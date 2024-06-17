Usage of Oscar Delp will say a lot about how Georgia views the future of the tight end position

Oscar Delp isn’t some unknown entity for the Georgia football offense.

Maybe the only benefit of Brock Bowers’ injuries in 2023 was that it gave Delp an extended run as Georgia’s No. 1 tight end. He finished his sophomore season hauling in 24 passes for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns. There’s also his exceptional inline blocking, an area where he was better than Bowers due to Delp’s 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame.

Delp is a good athlete both in size and speed. He is not the unicorn that either Bowers or Darnell Washington. That he is so, for lack of a better word, average in terms of stature and athletic ability is what makes his usage so interesting for the 2024 season.

Todd Hartley has had just about every body type drafted since becoming Georgia’s tight ends coach in 2019. Georgia has had a tight end taken in each of the last six NFL drafts, with Bowers going in the first round of the most recent.

