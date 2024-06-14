Brent Key’s latest comments, game time change add plenty of fire to Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry

Most Georgia fans probably can’t recall how this year’s Georgia Tech game ended. The Bulldogs came away with a 31-23 win and quickly turned the page to Alabama and the SEC championship game.

But Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s head coach, vividly recalls how the game ended.

“Three minutes and 31 seconds with three timeouts left, we’re down by eight,” Key said while speaking at a Georgia Tech Alumni Association event. “Muff the onside kick, get (Georgia) to third-and-3, they run a toss sweep out of the bunch formation to the boundary. (Linebacker) Kyle Efford is about two inches away from making the tackle.

“I think about it every day. (Efford) thinks about it every day. We talk about it every day.”

