Georgie Campbell, British equestrian rider, dies after falling from horse during event

Georgie Campbell, a British equestrian rider, died Sunday after she fell while competing at an event on Sunday in England. She was 37.

Campbell was competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon when she fell from her horse, British Eventing, equestrian’s governing body, said in a statement.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” British Eventing said. “The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Campbell represented the United Kingdom several times on Nations Cup teams and competed in more than 200 events, The Guardian reported. She won six times.

In 2020 she married event rider Jesse Campbell, who had previously represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the newspaper.

