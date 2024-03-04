‘Freaky Friday’: Lindsay Lohan confirms sequel in works with Jamie Lee Curtis

Twenty years after they famously switched places as mother and daughter in “Freaky Friday,” Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are reuniting for a sequel.

Lohan broke the news Monday during Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” show on Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported. However, the “Mean Girls” star did not offer too much information about her reunion with Curtis, 65, who won her first Academy Award in 2023 as Best Supporting Actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.

When Cohen asked about rumors of a sequel, Lohan, 37, confirmed that “it is,” E! Online reported.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Lohan told Cohen. “And we’re both excited. I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

She would not offer a timeline about when a sequel would be completed.

“I won’t say that,” Lohan said.

The two actresses got together in November for a mini “Freaky Friday” reunion.

The 2003 film is a remake of the 1976 movie from Disney, which starred Jodie Foster in the role that Lohan would play and Barbara Harris in the role played by Curtis, CNN reported. It was based on the 1972 novel, “Freaky Friday,” by Mary Rodgers.

Curtis played straight-laced psychiatrist mother Tess Coleman, while Lohan was cast in the role of her rebellious daughter, Anna Coleman, according to E! Online. They accidentally switch bodies after a heated fight and are forced to adapt to each other’s lifestyle.

In a joint interview with The New York Times in May 2023, Lohan confirmed that she and Curtis were both open to doing a sequel.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told the newspaper. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

