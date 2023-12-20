Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes new baby elephant, Corra

Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida announced that an African elephant calf was born at the park.

The baby elephant’s name is Corra. She was born on Dec. 13, according to Disney. Corra’s birth was planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

She weighed 218 pounds at birth and has been bonding with her mother Nadirah backstage, according to CNN.

The African elephant calf’s birth was announced on Sunday, WFTV reported.

Corra is the first calf born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years, according to the news outlet.

Corra’s birth is “extra special” because Disney said that she was also born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2005, CNN reported. That makes her the first second-generation calf at the park.

Nadirah got pregnant in early 2022 and has been receiving care from Disney’s animal care team for her 22-month pregnancy, Disney said.

“Under the expert care of animal keepers, veterinarians and scientists, mother and baby will undergo continued post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they are ready to join the rest of the herd. During this bonding period, the elephant team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is watching for the pair to share key moments like successful nursing, as well as significant milestones, such as weight gain,” Disney said.

Disney announced that Corra will soon meet her grandmother Donna, and her Aunt Stella, CNN reported.