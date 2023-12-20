Trending

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes new baby elephant, Corra

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

Animal babies born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2023 during 25th anniversary For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer) (Olga Thompson/Olga Thompson, Photographer)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida announced that an African elephant calf was born at the park.

>> Read more trending news

The baby elephant’s name is Corra. She was born on Dec. 13, according to Disney. Corra’s birth was planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

She weighed 218 pounds at birth and has been bonding with her mother Nadirah backstage, according to CNN.

The African elephant calf’s birth was announced on Sunday, WFTV reported.

Corra is the first calf born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years, according to the news outlet.

Corra’s birth is “extra special” because Disney said that she was also born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2005, CNN reported. That makes her the first second-generation calf at the park.

Nadirah got pregnant in early 2022 and has been receiving care from Disney’s animal care team for her 22-month pregnancy, Disney said.

“Under the expert care of animal keepers, veterinarians and scientists, mother and baby will undergo continued post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they are ready to join the rest of the herd. During this bonding period, the elephant team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is watching for the pair to share key moments like successful nursing, as well as significant milestones, such as weight gain,” Disney said.

Disney announced that Corra will soon meet her grandmother Donna, and her Aunt Stella, CNN reported.

Image 1 of 19
Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents in 2023. Two Hartmann's mountain zebra foals recently debuted at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Born just six days apart, Cricket and Dot can be seen prancing around the savanna with their parents. (Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer)

Photos: Animal babies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents in 2023. Two Hartmann's mountain zebra foals recently debuted at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Born just six days apart, Cricket and Dot can be seen prancing around the savanna with their parents. (Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer) (Aaron Wockenfuss/Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer)

Latest headlines:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!