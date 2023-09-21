C.Q. Brown confirmed as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Air Force Gen. Charles Q. “C.Q.” Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ending a monthslong stalemate.

The Senate confirmed Brown, 61, by an 83-11 vote. He will succeed Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term expires on Sept. 30, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Brown becomes the second Black to serve as chairman, following Gen. Colin Powell, according to CNN. Brown will serve as the principal military adviser to President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the National Security Council, The Associated Press.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, congratulated Brown on his confirmation.

“Having an airman leading the Joint Chiefs is welcome news to our airmen in Minot and Grand Forks,” Cramer said in a statement. “Over the past three years as Secretary of the Air Force, he saw firsthand the critical contributions North Dakota makes to our national security. His experience and wisdom will serve him well in his new role.”

Senators are expected to vote on Thursday to confirm Gen. Randy George as the next chief of staff of the Army and Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith as commandant, according to The Wall Street Journal.

George’s predecessor, Gen. James McConville, was required by law to retire in August; George has been the acting leader of the Army since then, The Associated Press reported. Smith has been the acting commandant of the Marines since July, when Gen. David Berger also was required to step down.

Wednesday’s confirmation comes as Democrats attempt to go around holds placed on hundreds of military nominations by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, according to the AP.

More than 300 nominees have yet to be confirmed due to Tuberville’s blockade.

“Sen. Tuberville is forcing us to face his obstruction head-on,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “I want to make clear to my Republican colleagues -- this cannot continue.”

Tuberville voted against the motion, The Washington Post reported.

Tuberville did not object to the confirmation votes, according to the AP. He said he will continue to “hold” but has no objection to confirming promotions individually.