Coy Parton, older brother of singer Dolly Parton, dies at 82

Coy “Denver” Parton, the older brother of country music legend Dolly Parton, died on July 23. He was 82.

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Coy Parton died in Sevierville, Tennessee, according to his obituary from the Atchley Funeral Home. He was a crane operator who helped build bridges and also was a homestead farmer who enjoyed hunting.

R.I.P. 🕊️: Dolly Parton's Brother Coy 'Denver' Parton Dies at 82: https://t.co/LxUG4aYaRx — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) July 27, 2026

He was one of 12 children born in eastern Tennessee to Lee Parton and Avie Lee Owens Parton. He was born on Aug. 16, 1943, according to his obituary.

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A 2025 Taste of Country article referred to Denver Parton as “perhaps the most private” in the family, USA Today reported.

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. Previously, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

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Services for Coy Parton will be private, according to his obituary.

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