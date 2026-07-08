Musical birthday present: Dolly Parton musical to open on Broadway

Dolly Parton will have a lot to celebrate on her next birthday.

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The singer/songwriter’s Broadway show about her life will officially open on Jan. 19, her 81st birthday, The New York Times reported.

“Dolly: A True Original Musical” will begin previews on Dec. 7.

The previews and the debut will take the stage at the St. James Theater.

Pre-sales for fans and Capital One customers began on July 8 with general sales starting on July 10.

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The musical was performed in Nashville last year and had strong ticket sales and audiences seemed to like it, but that didn’t stop the creative team from making some more adjustments, according to the Times.

The show, which is directed by nine-time Tony nominee Bartlett Sher, will include several of Parton’s hit songs, such as “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5″ and “Jolene,” but will also include several new tunes.

“Dolly: A True Original Musical” is the story only Dolly Parton could tell, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared,“ the show’s website said.

“My whole life has been a musical,” Parton said in a statement, according to Deadline. “A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

Parton will not be part of the cast, but is among the producers. The cast has not been announced, the Times said.

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