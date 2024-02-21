Cat treated by rescue officials after screw found in paw

TAMPA, Fla. — Animal rescue officials in west-central Florida said that a cat discovered with a screw in her paw last week has had the metal removed and will soon be healthy enough for adoption.

>> Read more trending news

In a Facebook post on Feb. 16, officials with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said they received a call two days earlier about the feline, whose paw was pierced with the screw.

The cat, who has since been named Daisy, was caught by Humane Society staff members and had surgery on Feb. 15, WTVT reported.

“She was named Daisy for her beautiful colors and incredible personality!” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook. “Daisy was completely unable to use her front paw but that did not stop her from cuddling up into the team.”

Veterinarians were able to remove the screw and treat the cat’s wounds, according to WFLA-TV.

It was unclear how the screw was screwed into Daisy’s paw, WTVT reported.

It was the second time in the past month in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area that a cat had been impaled with a sharp object.

On Jan. 31, a feline was discovered in St. Petersburg with an arrow protruding from its back, WTSP-TV reported. That cat was nicknamed “PAKman,” which stood for “Poor Arrow Kitty,” according to the television station. It also had successful surgery but is taking longer to recover.

As for Daisy, she will be available for adoption once she is completely healed, the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

© 2024 Cox Media Group