Cat escapes from thief after being taken from pet store; feline still missing

WALKER, Mich. — A cat stolen from a Michigan pet store gave his captor the slip. Now, police are looking for both of them.

According to a Facebook post by the Walker Police Department, a young cat named Cole was in a Pet Supplies Plus store awaiting pickup from his newly adopted family, WXYZ-TV reported.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspect, according to WDIV-TV. The elusive feline escaped from the suspect on the same day he was taken from the pet store, according to the television station.

Cole is a white kitten with a gray stripe on his back, WZZM-TV reported.

“Cole is chipped, so please keep an eye out for him!” police wrote on Facebook. “It will likely take a Christmas miracle to reunite him with his family.”