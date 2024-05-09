Trending

Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal; at least 10 injured

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Boeing 737 carrying 78 passengers suffered serious damage when it skidded off the tarmac and into the bush at Blaise Diagne airport near Senegal’s capital city of Dakar, according to The Associated Press.

The plane caught fire after it crashed following a failed take-off attempt, according to The Daily Mail.

El Malick Ndiaye, the transport minister, said the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 73 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, according to the AP.

The crash comes one day after another Boeing aircraft - a 767 cargo plane operated by FedEx - crashed in Turkey after its landing gear failed.

