Alice Cooper thanks man who found his credit card at gas station

Welcome to Alice Cooper’s nightmare -- a missing credit card on the eve of a European tour. But fortunately for the singer, a nice guy found it and was able to return it to the 1970s shock rocker.

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Cooper, 78, left his credit card at a gas station in Payson, Arizona, after a round of golf, KPNX reported.

Geoff Guy was trying to fill up his tank at the gas station but was unable to pay because a credit card was jammed in the reader, The Detroit News reported.

When he pulled the card out, Guy was stunned to learn that it belonged to the singer whose hits include “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “Eighteen” and “Welcome to My Nightmare.”

“The guy is a legend for people of my generation,” Guy told KPNX. “That’s for sure, and I’m really glad I could help get it back to him.”

“Everybody’s lost their card at some point,” Cooper said, according to the News.

Guy called Cooper’s team to schedule a time to return the card before the singer embarked on a five-week tour in Europe, KPNX reported.

Cooper, who was born Vincent Furnier in Detroit but grew up in Arizona and legally changed his name to Alice Cooper in 1975, met Guy in Phoenix. Guy handed over the card at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock, a teen center the singer founded in Phoenix, according to the News.

In exchange, Cooper gaveGuy an autographed copy of “The Revenge of Alice Cooper,” the singer’s 2025 studio album, the newspaper reported.

Cooper, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, is releasing “The Studio Albums 1975-1978″ on July 31, the News reported.

The five-record set includes Cooper’s first four albums, plus rarities, according to the newspaper.

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