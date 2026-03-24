Alice Cooper, Sheryl Cooper celebrate 50th wedding anniversary with vow renewal

Alice Cooper and his wife of 50 years have tied the knot once again.

The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a vow renewal on March 21.

The ceremony was held at the Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix, Hello! magazine said.

Among the 220 people in attendance were the couple’s three children and their grandchildren.

As in their first wedding, Sheryl Cooper’s father, William Goddard, now 92 years old, officiated.

Hello! said that the rocker and his chorographer wife exchanged personalized vows and custom rings. The “No More Mr. Nice Guy” singer shared a photo of the rings on Instagram that had been published by Hello! magazine. The publication said the rings are yellow gold with cabochon-cut rubies and diamonds, and have icons of their lifestyle, including a microphone and a golf club.

They met back when trained ballerina Sheryl auditioned for her future husband’s show and joined him on tour as a dancer for the “Welcome to My Nightmare” show in 1975, People magazine said.

They started watching television together as friends while on the road, but their friendship turned romantic, and they married on March 20, 1976.

They had their daughter Calico in 1981, then Dash in 1985 and Sonora in 1992.

The couple has had a private side to their relationship and a public one on stage.

“We’ve both been in show business all our lives,” he told Billboard in 2019. “When we’re onstage, she’s not Sheryl, my wife. She’s the character, and I’m the character. We don’t look at each other as husband and wife onstage. But the great thing is, afterwards, we’re on tour. We’re never apart. It’s great.”

He also said that while out could be tough being married for so long while traveling the world as an entertainer, he shared he had a secret.

“People ask me, they say, ‘When you go on the road, it must be hard leaving home.’ I go, ‘I bring home with me.’ Because really, a house is a house, but a home is who you are with in the house,” he shared in an interview shared to YouTube.

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