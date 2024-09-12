Aldi to hire 13,000 workers, starting pay $23 an hour average for some positions

Aldi is looking to hire thousands of new workers.

The discount grocery store said it was looking to hire 13,000 people for the upcoming holiday season to add to its more than 49,000 employees.

It also raised its national hourly pay average.

New hires will start on average at $18 for store workers and $23 for those in the warehouse depending on the position and where the job is located.

In addition to the pay, employees who work more than 30 hours a week will get paid time off, and healthcare insurance. Employees also get flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave.

There is also an opportunity for promotion within the company as Aldi said that 70% of assistant store managers and 30% of store managers started as store associates. All of the executives started their careers with the company.

For more information on what jobs are available, visit Aldi’s career page.





