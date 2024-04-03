5-year-old killed after finding gun with 6-year-old at grandparents’ house in Michigan, police say

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a child was shot and killed on Monday in Newaygo County, Michigan after he and another boy gained access to a firearm in their grandparents’ house.

>> Read more trending news

Michigan State Police said that the preliminary investigation found that two children found a firearm in a bedroom at their grandparents’ house. It appeared to investigators that a 6-year-old boy had the firearm when it went off and killed the 5-year-old.

The shooting happened on Monday in Newaygo County’s Garfield Township, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting happened just about six weeks after a law went into effect in Michigan where gun owners are required to keep guns locked up when minors are there, according to the AP. There are different consequences in play for violation of the law which depends on the incident and if those involved were killed or injured.

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy from Newaygo. Initial investigation reveals that two children found a firearm in the bedroom of their grandparents' home. A 6-year-old boy had the firearm in his possession when it discharged and killed the… — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) April 3, 2024

“Hold your children tight tonight and give them an extra hug. Because this family is grieving,” Lt. Michelle Robinson said on Monday, according to WZZM.

“The one thing that we do want to stress to parents is to get gun locks for your firearms, if you have them in your home, you never know when tragedy will strike,” said Robinson on Wednesday, according to the news outlet. “And so we can’t reiterate that enough that there are police agencies throughout Michigan, that do have those gun locks available, just come in, they’re free of charge, grab one and put them on the firearms that you have in your home.”

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed but the Michigan State Police said that once their investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Newaygo County prosecutor to be reviewed.

© 2024 Cox Media Group