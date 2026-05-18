3 in custody after multiple weekend ‘random’ shootings in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were arrested after up to 12 “random” shootings injured four people during the weekend in Austin, Texas, authorities said Sunday.

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Two of the suspects were taken into custody on Sunday afternoon in the Austin suburb of Manor, while the third person was arrested about 9:30 p.m. CT, also in Manor, police said.

According to Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis, one victim sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition. The other three have minor injuries, KVUE reported.

Two of the suspects were identified as a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, according to the television station. The older teen had a previous warrant for theft of a gun and the 15-year-old is believed to have stolen a gun from the same location on Saturday.

The two are also accused of stealing four vehicles over the weekend.

UPDATE: Third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD. https://t.co/eQA6vKu2lg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 18, 2026

Davis said the suspects, driving around Texas’ capital city in stolen vehicles, fired at two fire stations, apartments and residences over the weekend, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Manor Police chief Ryan Phipps said officers saw the suspects’ vehicle shortly after the Austin Police Department issued a bulletin, and then pursued it until it crashed in a field, according to KXAN. That is where the two teens were apprehended, but the third suspect got away, the chief said.

Two of the victims were shot in front of a store that was caught on a pole camera, according to KXAN.

According to police, there is no clear motive for the shootings, KVUE reported.

The Manor Independent School District said in a social media post that it would cancel bus routes and some elementary school classes on Monday. That decision remained in effect even after the third suspect was apprehended, according to the television station.

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