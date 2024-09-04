‘School shooting rn:’ Text messages between mother and son reveal panic during Apalachee shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Text messages between a mother and her son are shining new light on the terrifying moments gunfire rang out inside Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Erin Clark shared screenshots of a text message conversation she had with her son, Ethan, just before 10:30 a.m.

“School shooting rn...I’m scared...pls...I’m not joking,” the high schooler texted his mom.

She told him that she was leaving work and he replied, “I love you.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that at least four people have died, nine have been injured. The shooter is alive and in custody.

Clark described the incident as her worst nightmare.

The names of those killed, injured and the suspect have not been released.