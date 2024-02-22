At least 2 dead following fiery crash involving several 18-wheelers near Georgia welcome center

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol says Interstate 95 is back open after a deadly crash and fire right near a state welcome center.

It happened Wednesday night along I-95 in Port Wentworth.

GSP confirmed to WJCL-TV five 18-wheelers and another truck got into a crash, causing all of the vehicles to catch fire.

Two people were killed in the wreck. The victims have not been identified.

Witnesses told WSAV-TV they felt a large shudder when the collision occurred.

According to a preliminary report obtained by WJCL, the 18-wheeler that caused the chain reaction crash was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the other trucks. GSP told the TV station that it is investigating whether or not the driver of the truck may have had a medical emergency.

Four other drivers were able to escape the crash without injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

