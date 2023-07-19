First Lady Jill Biden visits Augusta to promote president’s infrastructure law

AUGUSTA, Ga. — First Lady Jill Biden visited Georgia this afternoon to promote the president’s infrastructure law and how his administration says it’s working in Augusta.

The first lady visited Augusta Tech and then headed to Pennsylvania, and it’s no coincidence that both states are battleground states.

Biden sat inside a classroom Tuesday, learning how to solder at Augusta Tech’s manufacturing camp for middle schoolers.

“Thanks to this president’s invest in America agenda, affectionately known as “Bidenomics” these days, we’re seeing hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in U.S. manufacturing,” Deputy U.S. Secretary of Energy David Turk said.

Biden met with the local officials leading the investing in America workforce hub in Augusta.

Just this past May, the Biden administration picked Augusta as one of five U.S. cities named a “workforce hub,” which helps several technical and public schools get students ready for in-demand jobs.

Georgia is a key battleground state, so the first lady wants Georgia voters to remember this.

The Georgia GOP was quick to criticize the visit and “Bidenomics,” insisting much of the economic progress seen across Georgia was due to Gov. Kemp and his administration.

“What Georgians need is leadership from the administration... to bring interest rates down and reduce runaway inflation,” Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said. “What they don’t need any more of are press conferences to campaign a year ahead of the presidential election.”

Still, Biden made a direct appeal to voters while promoting her husband’s plan.

“Through investments in America, he could bring people together and fundamentally what it means to make a living and a life,” Biden said.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania is just as important to the Biden campaign, and after leaving Georgia, Biden headed there.

