3 injured in Habersham County crash involving overturned RV

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a crash involving an overturned RV that hurt three people Tuesday afternoon.

The crash shut down Georgia 17 near the White County line for three hours.

HCSO said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 2 p.m. between Mill Run and the White County line.

Habersham County Emergency Services and the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they had to extract someone from inside the overturned RV.

Minutes later, HCSO said the driver of the car was extricated and then taken to a local hospital.

The extent of the third person’s injuries is unknown.

HCSO said the crash is still under investigation.





