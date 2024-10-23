Politics

2 million Georgians hit the polls to cast their votes early

Early elections in the US state of Georgia ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Voting signs are seen outside early voting locations in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, United States on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Millions of Georgians have now visited the voting booth and cast their ballots.

According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, 2,053,000 people have voted as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

After just over a week of early voting, 28.5% of registered voters in Georgia have cast their ballots.

For comparison, by this time during the early voting period of the 2020 presidential election, only 1.01 million people had voted, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.

Early voting turnout in Georgia 2020 vs. 2024 Based on Georgia Secretary of State's Office data (WSB-TV)

Georgia has been shattering early voting records, including the highest voter turnout on the first day of early voting.

You can see the most up to date numbers on election turnout by clicking here.

