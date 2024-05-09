Open Letter: Officials warn against potential 2nd Trump administration’s “threat to public health”

In a letter addressed “to the American people,” officials with the National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) warn that “re-electing former President Donald Trump would be a disaster for American healthcare.”

The letter, sent to 95.5 WSB, says that a “vote for Donald Trump is a vote for more expensive, more dangerous, and less accessible healthcare.”

Read the Letter: https://t.co/oB8iPRHwoa

“The price of healthcare for American families under Trump would skyrocket, while millions would lose access to healthcare altogether,” the NSL4A claims. “While his specific policies are at best ambiguous, his track record and his words make clear the damage he would do.”

The NSL4A adds, “We therefore encourage anyone concerned about the price, availability, and safety of healthcare to keep Mr. Trump out of the White House.”

According to their site, the NSL4A is a “bipartisan, all-volunteer organization established to counter growing threats to our democratic institutions, norms, and processes.”

In their letter, released to the pubic on Thursday, NSL4A officials pointed to specific aspects of healthcare including the Affordable Care Act, children’s healthcare, overall public health, veterans’ health and reproductive healthcare.

ACA enrollment extended Still life of a manual handbook for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act with a stethoscope and prescription medication bottle. The Biden administration announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that the special coronavirus pandemic enrollment period for the ACA marketplace has been extended for an additional three months, until Aug. 15. (YinYang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In news related to reproductive healthcare, The Associated Press reported on Thursday that a Texas man is petitioning a court to authorize a legal action to find out who allegedly helped his former partner obtain an out-of-state abortion.

“As some states work to expand abortion access and others impose more limits following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade, antiabortion activists have begun testing the boundaries of statewide bans in court,” The AP’s Acacia Coronado writes. “Abortion advocates call these legal actions a scare tactic, and stress that crossing state lines to obtain an abortion remains legal.”

Coronado adds, “Both sides agree the Texas case could test the meaning of “‘leave it to the states,’ a phrase echoed by former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.” Read more here.

Addressing Trump’s comments on abortion access, the NSL4A writes his administration “also supported a Title X gag rule on providers discussing abortion with patients.”

Abortion Bans Enforcement FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the Texas Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas. A Texas man is petitioning a court to use an obscure legal action to find out who helped his former partner in an alleged out-of-state abortion, setting up the latest test to the limits of statewide abortion bans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay/AP)

The NSL4A adds, “They excluded Planned Parenthood and other similar organizations from the Federal Family Planning Program in an attempt to restrict abortion and family planning access.

“Regulatory changes also allowed employers and providers to more easily decline to participate in activities which they claimed would violate their religions or moral beliefs.”

Concluding their letter, the NSL4A says they “understand the critical role that health policy plays in helping Americans live longer, healthier lives,” adding that they “believe a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for more expensive, more dangerous, and less accessible healthcare.”

The healthcare leaders add, “We believe a second Trump administration would be harmful to the health of American families. We urge Americans of all stripes to reject him and his policies.” Read the full letter here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

