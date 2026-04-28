Proposed ‘mini-Battery’ project in Woodstock faces delay over concerns

WOODSTOCK, GA — The Woodstock City Council has tabled a vote on a proposed mixed-use development centered around a semi-professional soccer stadium.

The project, called “The Pitch,” would include apartments, shops and restaurants, along with a 2,500-seat soccer stadium planned for Ridgewalk Parkway and Reagan Street. Developers have described it as a “mini-Battery,” similar to the development next to Truist Park.

Some council members raised concerns about the number of apartment projects already in the area.

“I’m just concerned about the homeowner part of it and people who have investment in this city and not just people who are here to live temporarily,” said Councilman Rob Usher.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell voiced support for the concept and the potential partnership with Georgia Impact Soccer Club, which could bring a semi-professional women’s soccer team to the city.

“I’ll tell you bluntly, I think the vision for the project is wildly cool, I’m a huge fan of Georgia Impact; I think professional women’s sports don’t get the attention that they need and they also have the opportunity to go chase after men’s soccer here too,” Caldwell said.

Council members ultimately decided to delay a decision and instead request more information from the developer, including details about traffic and parking impacts.