At least 15 fires set in DeKalb County, suspect now facing arson charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect is now facing charges after DeKalb County investigators say he set at least 15 fires across multiple locations.

According to officials, the fires were set within a half-mile radius.

Police say video footage from the area helped identify the suspect, who is now in custody and charged with third-degree arson. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name and are still working to determine a motive.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the situation could have been much worse if firefighters had not responded quickly.

“At this moment, we are extremely confident that we have the proper individual in custody, and there is no need to be fearful,” Johnson said.

Interim Fire Chief Melvin Carter praised crews for their response.

“Their ability to work alongside suppression crews in real-time, play a critical role in identifying patterns, locating individuals involved, and bringing the situation to a safe resolution,” Carter said.

He added that the response helped prevent the fires from spreading.

“This incident highlights the importance of rapid response, strong coordination, and early engagement of fire investigation,” Carter said.

Officials say the fires threatened homes, a mosque and a nearby apartment building, but no structures were lost. Investigators believe the suspect acted alone.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.