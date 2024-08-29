Nearly 50 arrested after 9 month Gwinnett investigation linked to Surenos street gang

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 50 people are in custody facing drug and weapons charges after a nine-month investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2023, the sheriff’s office said they uncovered an element of the Surenos criminal street gang engaged in trafficking guns and a large amount of drugs across Georgia.

The special investigations group says the suspects arrested have ties to the Mexican drug cartels.

During the investigation, authorities seized $311,873.00 in cash, 14 guns, 194.12 kilos of methamphetamine, 36.8 kilos of cocaine, 6.79 kilos of marijuana, more than 300 fentanyl pills, and multiple vehicles linked to the Surenos gang.

In total, the GCSO arrested 47 people.

Their charges range from drug trafficking, telecommunications device use related to drug distribution, illegal possession of firearms, criminal street gang activity, and racketeering.

“Cases like this clearly demonstrate the resolve of the DEA to hold violent drug traffickers accountable,” Robert J. Murphy, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Division Special Agent said.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.