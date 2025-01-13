Zion-Pelicans on the rocks, new CBA is stifling trades & All-Star ballot reveal | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Ringer's Howard Beck as they do a deep on the latest with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The two also preview what could be an underwhelming trade deadline and why the new CBA is stifling player movement across the league.

Goodwill and Beck breakdown why it's unlikely the Phoenix Suns will be able to move on from Bradley Beal and why it's harder than it looks for the Miami Heat to move on from Jimmy Butler. The two also discuss if Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine could be on the move this trade deadline and which teams would even have the space make a move for the prolific scorer.

The two end the show by revealing their official media member votes for this year's All-Star starters. While both have a few locks for each conference, Goodwill and Beck find disagreement on which guards should be starting for the East.

(2:00) - Why Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are headed for divorce

(21:15) - The Suns might be stuck with Bradley Beal... and the same could be said for Jimmy Butler and the Heat

(27:40) - Why the new CBA and old contracts are stifling player movement across the league

(44:00) - Vinny and Howard reveal their 5 starters for each conference in their media members All-Star ballot

