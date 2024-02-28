What you need to know about pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is called a “silent killer” because it is usually not found until it has spread from the pancreas, making it extremely difficult to treat.

Here is a closer look at the cancer:

What is pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer, like other cancers, begins when cells start to grow out of control. The overgrowth of cells interferes with the normal function of the pancreas.

Pancreatic cancer can spread to the lungs, stomach, spleen and bowel.

What is the pancreas, what does it do and where is it in our bodies?

The pancreas is behind the stomach in humans. The head of the organ is wide, and the body tapers to a narrow pointed tail end. In adults, it is around 6 inches long — think of the length of a dollar bill.

The head of the pancreas sits on the right side of the abdomen with the body behind the stomach and the tail near the spleen on the left side of the abdomen.

The pancreas produces chemicals to digest food. The organ secretes a clear, watery substance that contains enzymes that break down food.

What are the symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

From WebMD, the symptoms of pancreatic cancer include:

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes).

Pain in the upper or middle abdomen and back.

Unexplained weight loss.

Loss of appetite.

Fatigue.

Depression.

What are the risk factors for pancreatic cancer?

From the American Cancer Society, here is a list of factors that could put you at risk for developing the cancer:

Smoking.

Chronic pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas).

Inherited conditions (including hereditary pancreatitis).

Familial pancreatic cancer syndromes.

Longstanding diabetes.

Obesity.

How is pancreatic cancer treated?

It depends on the stage of the cancer when it is discovered.

If the cancer is not advanced, surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are often used. However, many pancreatic cancers are not found until they are advanced.

What is the outlook for those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society, about 10% of patients diagnosed early become disease-free. The typical survival time, however, is only 3 to 3 1/2 years, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Between 5% and 10% of people will be alive five years after a diagnosis because it is usually found in a later stage, after it has metastasized, according to Johns Hopkins.

