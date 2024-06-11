Trump's probation officials meeting was cordial, routine: Sources

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s interview Monday with New York City probation officials lasted just under a half-hour, sources familiar with it told ABC News.

Trump participated in the interview remotely from Mar-a-Lago.

His defense attorney, Todd Blanche, was with him. Unlike most defendants, Trump was given permission to be accompanied by counsel.

The sources described the interview as cordial and routine. Trump was not asked anything surprising.

The New York City Probation Department will now prepare a report for Judge Juan Merchan ahead of Trump's July 11 sentencing on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The report is supposed to include, among other things, Trump’s description of his crime, whether he expressed remorse and any statements he wished to make about why he did it.

Last month, a jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to hide information from voters ahead of the 2016 election, including a $130,000 money payment to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with him, which he has denied.

