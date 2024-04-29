Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in parts of Texas, Louisiana, as rain soaks region

NEW YORK — A line of strong thunderstorms is pushing through Louisiana and southeastern Texas on Monday, making for a stormy morning from Houston, Texas, to Jackson, Mississippi.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the area until 9 a.m. CT on Monday. Flash flood warnings are also in effect along the line of storms. About 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible before the rain stops.

The storms in the region on Monday follow a weekend of severe weather, including strong deadly tornadoes in the heartland.

More than 130 tornadoes have been reported since Thursday in what amounts to a multi-day severe tornado outbreak.

The strongest tornadoes to have been surveyed so far have been in Sulphur and Marietta, Oklahoma, both of which were initially recorded as "at least" EF3 twisters, with winds up to 165 mph, the National Weather Service said. Those ratings may increase depending on further investigation, NWS said.

Another tornado with winds stronger than 135 mph was reported in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

Elba and Douglas County, Nebraska, were also both struck by tornadoes over the weekend.

Winds estimated to be up to about 145 mph demolished a well built metal structure and damaged a farm home in Elba. Another tornado with “at least EF3 damage” tore through Douglas County, according to the National Weather Service, with further detail expected to be released Monday afternoon.

Parts of southeastern Kansas are under a Flood Warning where up to 9" of rain fell overnight. Roads are reportedly impassible, including two U.S. Highways.

