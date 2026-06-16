Rain along the Gulf Coast could become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

MIAMI — A cluster of storms along the Gulf Coast of Texas could become the first named tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storms threatened to bring heavy downpours that could lead to dangerous floods across southern states including Texas and Louisiana. The system was centered Tuesday morning about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to a hurricane center advisory.

National Hurricane Center director Michael Brennan said meteorologists are expecting the system to strengthen, possibly into a tropical storm. But coastal areas of Texas and Louisiana could experience tropical storm conditions this week, even if the system doesn't officially get a name, Brennan said.

“The main hazard with these types of systems is largely the flooding from the heavy rainfall,” Brennan said. “And we could see potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding across the Texas coast eastward into central Mississippi through Thursday. Prolonged rainfall may extend the flood threat into the weekend.”

The storm's maximum sustained winds were around 30 mph (45 kph) Tuesday morning, just shy of the 39 mph (63 kph) needed to be named a tropical storm.

Houston, where a World Cup match between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is scheduled for Wednesday, has been under a flood warning since Monday. The stadium is covered, and no plans have been announced to move or reschedule the match.

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