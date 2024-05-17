Michigan to begin alcohol sales at Big House for 2024 football season

Michigan fans have another reason to celebrate in 2024.

The Wolverines athletic department announced Thursday it will begin selling alcohol at Michigan Stadium, better known as the "Big House," for the 2024 season. The Michigan board of regents voted to implement a Class C liquor license, starting with the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State.

The state of Michigan passed a bill last year lifting a ban on the sale of alcohol at college sporting events. While in-state rival Michigan State soon began letting the beer flow at Spartan Stadium, Michigan adopted a more gradual approach.

The board opted to sell alcohol at Michigan's other large venues — Crisler Center for basketball and Yost Ice Arena for hockey — starting in February and observe how it went. The school claimed there were "no reported behavioral issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses related to alcohol at either venue," opening the door for alcohol at football games.

All patrons will reportedly be required to show ID, with a limit of two alcoholic beverages per legal-drinking-age guest in each transaction.

Michigan is coming off a breakthrough national championship last season, going 15-0 and defeating Washington 34-13 in January for its first title since 1997. The program has since lost head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, replacing him in-house with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

The team also had 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy at 10th overall. It is a transitionary year for the Wolverines, but the fans will have at least one new thing to enjoy.