Massachusetts woman accused of killing her children amid custody dispute

A Massachusetts woman who had been seeking custody of her two young children in a divorce is accused of killing them in their home, according to authorities and court records.

Massachusetts State Police issued an arrest warrant Saturday charging Janette MacAusland, 49, of Wellesley, with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Ella. MacAusland is being held in Vermont, where she is expected to appear Monday in Bennington County Superior Court on a fugitive from justice charge as authorities seek to have her returned to Massachusetts.

The investigation began Friday night when Wellesley Police received a call from a Vermont police department requesting a well-being check on family members at a home in Wellesley. Police found the children dead.

Probate court records show Samuel MacAusland filed for divorce in October after nine years of marriage and sought custody of the children and the home. Janette MacAusland later filed a counter claim also seeking custody and the home. On April 16, they filed a joint motion agreeing to have a neutral third party investigate and make recommendations about custody, and a guardian was appointed on April 21.

Information about the criminal case, including whether MacAusland is being represented by an attorney, was not available Sunday. Attorneys representing both MacAuslands could not be reached for comment.

The children were in kindergarten and second grade at Schofield Elementary School, where counselors will be on site Monday to provide support. In a statement Saturday night, Superintendent David Lussier asked the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“This is an unimaginable loss that will be deeply felt not just at Schofield but across our entire community,” he said.

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Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.

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